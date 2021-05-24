CNBC Pro

Mohamed El-Erian says volatility in the price of cryptocurrency is here to stay

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Representation of Bitcoin cryptocurrency is seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on April 27, 2021. (Photo Illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Large swings in the price of bitcoin and other digital coins aren't going anywhere, according to Allianz chief economic adviser Mohamed El-Erian.

"I think the volatility will continue," El-Erian said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "The roller coaster, the up and down. We've traded in the 30,000 to 44,000 price range in a week, that's enormous."

The price of cryptocurrencies tanked last week, with bitcoin losing roughly a third of its value in a matter of hours. By Monday, bitcoin had yet to recover all of those losses, trading near $37,000.

