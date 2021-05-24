Shoe company Birdies soared during the pandemic and learned a hard lesson along the way

Birdies shoes sold out in late 2020, leaving the company unable to meet the year-end demand.

As women across the country ditched their heels during the pandemic, shoe company Birdies thrived.

The direct-to-consumer brand touts itself as a "stylish flat that's secretly a slipper." The result: 300% year-over-year growth in April 2021.

It could have been higher. The San Francisco-based company sold out of all its seasonal fashion items in November, even after purchasing double the amount of slippers in 2020 to meet demand. By the winter holidays, they only had core products available.

"We were never really able to capture the tremendous upside," said Bianca Gates, Birdies co-founder and CEO. "We learned the hard way that, in our business, you can only sell what you have."

She declined to share specific sales figures. The shoes range in price from $85 to $140 a pair.

The idea for Birdies was born when Gates and co-founder Marisa Sharkey, long-time friends from their days in Manhattan, realized they didn't have a pair of go-to loafers to wear while entertaining friends at home.

"I had this Mr. Rogers' moment, when he puts on his house shoes," Gates said.

The pair put their heads together, developed a prototype in 2015 and sold 1,800 pairs to friends and family that year. Gates continued to work her full-time job at Facebook but left in 2017 as Birdies grew, and the founders decided to fundraise.