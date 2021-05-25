CNBC Pro

Art Cashin explains why he doesn't see a major link between crypto volatility and stock market

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Art Cashin
David A. Grogan | CNBC

Wall Street veteran Art Cashin told CNBC on Tuesday he believes there's not a substantial link between volatility in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies and stock-market trading.

"I think it hasn't had a major effect ... because the interconnectivity is not quite there," Cashin said in an interview on "Squawk on the Street."

However, people on Wall Street are "nervously" watching the wild price swings in bitcoin and other cryptos, said Cashin, director of NYSE floor operations for UBS.

