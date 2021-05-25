CNBC Pro

Guggenheim's Scott Minerd, who called bitcoin's recent crash, warns about what comes next

Matthew J. Belvedere@Matt_Belvedere
Scott Minerd, Guggenheim Partners
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Guggenheim Partners' Scott Minerd, who warned last month about a bitcoin collapse, predicts the world's biggest cryptocurrency is poised for further decline.

"You can afford to be patient here. There's more to go," Minerd said in an interview that aired Tuesday on CNBC's "Worldwide Exchange."

On April 21, when bitcoin was around $55,000, Minerd said on CNBC it looked "very frothy."

At time time, the Guggenheim global chief investment officer said bitcoin could plunge 50% in the near term to between $20,000 to $30,000.

He was right.

