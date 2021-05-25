Couples may score a bigger tax break with this flexible spending account strategy

Working families who struggle to pay for child care may get some relief from 2021 changes to flexible spending accounts.

The American Rescue Plan, President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package, boosted child-care assistance through temporary changes to dependent-care FSAs.

The law increased 2021 dependent-care FSA limits to $10,500 from $5,000, offering a higher tax break on top of existing rules allowing more time to spend the money.

As more companies adopt the FSA changes, couples can strategize to maximize their tax write-off, financial experts say.

More from Personal Finance:

The rules for flexible spending accounts are more generous (for now). Here's what to know

New $3,000 child tax credit payments set to start in July. Here's what to know

The government is still sending $1,400 stimulus checks. Why there's hope if you didn't get one yet

Families may not be aware of the dependent-care FSA limit increase to $10,500, particularly if their employers haven't adopted the change yet.

"Some [companies] have pulled the trigger, others haven't decided yet," said attorney Evelyn Small Traub, partner of Troutman Pepper in Richmond, Virginia, where she focuses on employee benefits.