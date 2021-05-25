Turkey's Erdogan fires central bank deputy governor in the fourth ousting since March

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has replaced a deputy governor of Turkey's central bank, the latest in a series of oustings that have unsettled investors.

This time, however, the move is less worrying than previous high-profile firings — the position was given to Semih Tumen, a broadly respected economics department chief at TED University in Ankara who had already worked for the central bank from 2002 to 2018. The firing removed Oguzhan Ozbas, who had been a member of the monetary policy committee.

The move constitutes the departure of the fourth central bank policymaker in the last two months.

Announced in an official decree overnight, the reshuffle had little effect on markets. The dollar was up 0.6% on the lira, which was trading at $8.4292 on Tuesday afternoon in Istanbul.

That's a significant difference from the market reaction to Erdogan's central bank intervention in March, when he sacked former central bank chief Naci Agbal after less than five months in the job.