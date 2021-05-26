54% of Americans support state cuts to $300 unemployment, Quinnipiac poll finds

More than half of Americans support states' move to end a $300 weekly supplement to unemployment benefits months before it officially expires, according to a Quinnipiac University poll issued Wednesday.

At least 23 states have announced an early end to federal unemployment programs in recent weeks. Self-employed workers and the long-term unemployed will lose benefits entirely in most states.

More from Personal Finance:

New round of $1,400 stimulus checks brings total sent to about $391 billion

Older Americans not delaying their retirement despite Covid-19

Monthly child tax credit may arrive as states end $300 unemployment boost

Fifty-four percent of Americans think the state governors are doing the right thing by ending the benefits ahead of schedule; 38% think they're doing the wrong thing, according to the Quinnipiac poll.

The states, all led by Republican governors, cite labor shortages as the motivating factor for the cuts, which start as early as June 12. (The American Rescue Plan offers them until Sept. 6.) State officials argue enhanced benefits offer an incentive for people to stay out of work.

Many economists think they are not the primary contributor to hiring challenges; they believe health risks are the main reason for a smaller labor pool, in addition to other pandemic-era factors like child-care challenges and early retirements.