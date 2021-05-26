New round of $1,400 stimulus checks brings total amount sent to about $391 billion

A new batch of $1,400 stimulus checks has been sent, bringing the total number of payments to almost 167 million, for a total amount of approximately $391 billion.

Since the American Rescue Plan Act was passed by Congress in March, the IRS, Treasury Department and Bureau of the Fiscal Service have announced new sets of direct payments issued to Americans.

While those announcements usually come weekly, this new deployment represents two weeks' worth of cash.

This tranche includes more than 1.8 million payments worth more than $3.5 billion. More than 900,000 of those checks were sent via direct deposit, and the rest were delivered via paper checks.

Most of the checks that continue to be issued are directed at taxpayers who are due additional money — so-called "plus-up" payments — now that their tax returns have been processed. In addition, new checks are also being sent to Americans who typically do not file taxes, but recently did so in order to claim the stimulus money.

This round included more than 900,000 "plus-up" payments, representing more than $1.6 billion. To date, the government has sent almost 7 million of those payments.

In addition, the government also sent more than 900,000 payments, for a total of about $1.9 billion, to people whom it did not previously have on record but whose tax returns it recently processed.