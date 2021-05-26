Guy Fieri is on a mission to help save restaurants hit by pandemic

Food Network star and restaurateur Guy Fieri has more on his mind these days than navigating his own restaurant business out of the Covid pandemic.

He's trying to help revitalize the industry itself.

Next month, he'll give out $300,000 in grants to aspiring restaurant entrepreneurs and existing owners.

"I've been very blessed," said Fieri, who recently signed a three-year deal with the Food Network that Forbes said is worth $80 million.

"That's why I try to turn my time and attention to helping others and raising that money and raising some awareness," he added.

About 90,000 eating and drinking establishments are still closed, either completely or long term, according to the National Restaurant Association's Covid-19 Operator Survey for April.

Those that are open are dealing with higher costs and lower profits.

The grants, to be made in partnership with the National Restaurant Association Education Foundation and the California Restaurant Association, will take place during Fieri's event, Guy's Restaurant Reboot, on June 12 at 7 p.m. ET. It will be livestreamed on his Facebook page and GuysRestaurantReboot.com, as well as simulcast across other social media platforms.