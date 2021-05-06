As small businesses recover from the pandemic, they face a new obstacle: finding workers

As small business owners try to recover and rebuild in the wake of the Covid pandemic, they face a new hurdle: a lack of workers.

A March survey by the National Federation of Independent Business found that 42% of owners had job openings that could not be filled, a record high. Ninety-one percent of those hiring or trying to hire reported few or no qualified applicants for the positions they were trying to fill.

That is turning into a huge obstacle to growth for many small businesses, said Holly Wade, executive director of the NFIB Research Center.

"They have made it to this point and they've adjusted their business operations to get through the worst of the pandemic and now they are saddled with not being able to increase business operations when they find the opportunities," she said.

The reasons vary: Potential workers may be unvaccinated and some working parents continue to face a lack of child care or in-person schooling for their children. Restaurant workers may be hesitant to return to the front line and risk getting Covid-19.

Others may have moved out of the area or found a new way to make money. Then there is the extra $300 weekly unemployment insurance, which may also hold people back from taking a job, owners have said.

Those explanations are among the ones Matt Glassman, co-owner of The Greyhound Bar & Grill in Los Angeles, heard from former employees who decided not to return when he reopened this week. His two locations have been closed since last June, after Glassman and co-owner Steven Williams contracted Covid and decided it wasn't worth the risk to reopen until vaccines were readily available.

While Glassman wanted to retain as much of his original staff as possible, he understood why those who didn't return made their decisions.