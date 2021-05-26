Bitcoin 'time to buy' ad banned in the UK for being irresponsible

LONDON — An advertising campaign telling people in the U.K. "it's time to buy" bitcoin has been banned by the nation's advertising regulator for being irresponsible and misleading.

Posters for cryptocurrency exchange service Luno — shown across the London Underground network and on London buses this year — contained a cartoon image of a bitcoin with the words "If you're seeing Bitcoin on the Underground, it's time to buy."

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said Wednesday that the ads must not appear again in their current form and that they failed to highlight the risks.

It comes a week after the price of bitcoin collapsed by 30% in a single day, leaving many retailer investors who had bought bitcoin significantly out of pocket. It also comes two weeks after the Bank of England governor said cryptocurrency investors should be prepared to lose all their money.

The watchdog said that it received four complaints concerning the ad. Three of them were from people who believed the ad failed to illustrate the risk of the investment and accused it of being misleading. One said the ad took advantage of consumer's inexperience or credulity.

"We considered that consumers would interpret the statement 'it's time to buy' as a call to action and that the simplicity of the statement gave the impression that bitcoin investment was straightforward and accessible," the ASA said.

The regulator added, "bitcoin investment was complex, volatile, and could expose investors to losses and considered that stood in contrast to the impression given by the ad, that investment was simple and conventional."

"For that reason, we concluded that the ad irresponsibly suggested that engaging in bitcoin investment through Luno was straightforward and easy," it added.

It has told Luno to ensure that its future marketing communications make "sufficiently clear that the value of investments in bitcoin was variable and could go down as well as up." They must also highlight that Luno and the bitcoin market are unregulated.