Key Democrats aim to craft a health-care public option bill as Biden excludes it from recovery plans

US Senator Patty Murray (R), Democrat of Washingto, speaks alongside US Representative Frank Pallone, Jr, Democrat of New Jersey, about US President Donald Trump's 100 days in office and his healthcare policies, during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, April 26, 2017.

Two key Democrats plan to write a bill to create a public health-care option, a move they hope will expand insurance coverage and cut costs.

Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Frank Pallone, D-N.J., asked Wednesday for public input on how to craft "a federally administered public option that provides quality, affordable health coverage throughout the United States."

The lawmakers, who oversee panels with jurisdiction over health-care policy, looked for feedback on who should be eligible for plans, what benefits they should offer and what role states should have in administering them, among other issues.

Murray and Pallone set out to draft insurance legislation as President Joe Biden excludes a public option from his economic recovery proposals. Biden ran for president on creating a Medicare-like plan many Americans could buy into, but has opted for now to boost access to plans offered under the Affordable Care Act.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment on the Murray-Pallone plan.

Some Democrats have urged the president to include a public option or lower the Medicare eligibility age as part of his American Families Plan. Democrats would likely have to pass the proposal, the second piece of Biden's recovery agenda, without Republican votes using special budget rules.

The GOP has fought against expansions of government-run insurance. If Democrats decide to pursue a public option, they could face additional resistance from the health-care industry — or from within their own party, depending on how the bill is structured.