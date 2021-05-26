Jeff Bezos assures shareholders they're in good hands at final meeting as CEO

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announces the co-founding of The Climate Pledge at the National Press Club on September 19, 2019, in Washington.

Jeff Bezos on Wednesday stewarded his last shareholder meeting as CEO of Amazon, highlighting the company's successes in the previous year, while acknowledging it has many challenges ahead.

Bezos announced he'll formally step down from his role as CEO on July 5, which is the date Amazon was incorporated 27 years ago. He'll move into the role of executive chairman and hand the reins over to cloud-computing boss Andy Jassy, who Bezos assured investors is well-equipped for the task.

"He has the highest of high standards and I guarantee Andy will never let the universe make us typical," Bezos said during the meeting, which was held virtually for the second year in a row, due to the coronavirus pandemic. "He has the energy needed to keep alive in us what has made us special."

Bezos was asked whether Amazon will have any trouble innovating now that it has grown so large and diversified. He acknowledged that Amazon under its new leader Jassy will have to manage newer bets that have no guarantee of being successful, including its Amazon Care telehealth service and Project Kuiper satellite internet network.

"Let me assure you, I can guarantee you that none of these ideas are guaranteed to work," Bezos said. "All of them are gigantic investments and they're all risks...The only way to get above-average returns is to take risks and many won't pay off. Our whole history as a company is about taking risks, many of which have failed and many of which will fail, but we'll continue to take big risks."

Shareholders voted down all 11 proposals submitted by outsiders, which spanned a range of topics from worker safety and Amazon's hiring practices to its use of facial recognition technology and climate change.

Vote totals weren't immediately available at the meeting, but Amazon typically releases detailed results in a regulatory filing.