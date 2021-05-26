Lockheed Martin and GM partner to develop new moon buggy for NASA astronauts and cargo

An artist's concept shows an outline of the lunar vehicle design.

Lockheed Martin and General Motors are partnering to develop a new type of lunar vehicle for NASA to use during its upcoming Artemis missions to the moon, the companies announced on Wednesday.

"Surface mobility is critical to enable and sustain long-term exploration of the lunar surface. These next-generation rovers will dramatically extend the range of astronauts," Lockheed Martin executive vice president Rick Ambrose said in a statement.

Earlier this year NASA issued a notice to companies that it "requires a human-class rover that will extend the exploration range of" astronauts during missions for the agency's Artemis program. The NASA program, announced by President Donald Trump's administration and continued under President Joe Biden, consists of multiple missions to the moon's orbit and surface in the years ahead.

NASA's request for a next-generation lunar vehicle noted it should utilize a variety of cutting-edge technologies, including electric vehicle systems, autonomous driving, and hazardous terrain capabilities.

GM has built such a vehicle before, as the company was the major subcontractor that helped Boeing create the lunar roving vehicle that was utilized during three Apollo missions on the moon.