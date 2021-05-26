Major bitcoin mining region in China sets tough penalties for cryptocurrency activities

In this article BTC.BS=-USS

A bitcoin mine near Kongyuxiang, Sichuan, China on August 12, 2016. Paul Ratje | The Washington Post | Getty Images

GUANGZHOU, China — China's Inner Mongolia region has proposed punishments for companies and individuals involved in digital currency mining as it looks to further crack down on the practice. The move comes after Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said last week in a statement that it is necessary to "crack down on Bitcoin mining and trading behavior" to prevent the "transmission of individual risks to the social field." Those comments were seen as Beijing's intentions to continue a four-year crackdown on bitcoin trading and other cryptocurrency-related activities. Inner Mongolia's latest draft proposals aim to target companies such as telecommunications and internet firms engaging in virtual currency mining. The Inner Mongolia Development and Reform Commission said such companies could have their business licenses revoked if they are found to be involved in mining.