Marilyn Manson wanted on arrest warrant in New Hampshire for alleged 2019 assault

Marilyn Manson performs during the Twins Of Evil - The Second Coming Tour Opener at DTE Energy Music Theater on July 11, 2018 in Clarkston, Michigan.

Police in New Hampshire say they have an arrest warrant for Marilyn Manson.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the Gilford Police Department said the musician was wanted in connection to a misdemeanor assault that allegedly took place in 2019.

The police said the two counts of misdemeanor simple assaults are related to an incident that took place at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion that involved a videographer. Manson performed a concert at that venue on Aug. 18, 2019 when the alleged assault occurred.

It is unclear what transpired during the concert, but the videographer, who was subcontracted by a New Hampshire company to record the concert, was in the stage pit area when the alleged assault took place, police said.

"Mr. Warner, his agent and legal counsel have been aware of the warrant for some time and no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges," the police department said.

Brian Warner is Manson's real name. Manson's attorney told NBC that the claim was "ludicrous" and that they are committed to cooperating with local authorities.

Howard King, a lawyer for Manson, told the New York Times that the venue videographer had asked for more than $35,000 after "a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm."

"After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply," King said.

This arrest warrant comes as Manson is already shrouded in controversy. The musician has been accused of abuse by two former romantic partners, Evan Rachel Wood and Esme Bianco. Manson has broadly denied these charges.

The special victims bureau of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office began investigating the domestic violence allegations against Manson in February. He was also dropped by his record label Loma Vista Recordings and his appearance in an episode of "American Gods" was removed.