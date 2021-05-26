Turner Sports needs to grow its NHL audience — Charles Barkley is the key

In this article VIAC

NHLI

Charles Barkley on Inside the NBA Source: NBA on TNT

The National Hockey League needs crossover appeal, and with its new media rights partnership with Turner Sports, it's the perfect time to add Charles Barkley to its coverage. The NHL and Turner's parent company WarnerMedia agreed to a rights pact for more than $1 billion in April, under which Turner will air three Stanley Cups and the Winter Classic. Turner wasted no time adding to broadcasting talent, and on Wednesday, landed hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. The decision to add Gretzky is a good move, especially if Turner hopes to get a Tony Romo-like impact to its coverage. And who better to break down hockey than "The Great One?" But Turner's coverage isn't about just explaining the dynamics of an NHL contest. It's about entertainment and growing the NHL outside of its traditional fanbase. Barkley can help with that growth. In sports business circles, there's chatter TNT president Lenny Daniels is being urged to consider the move, and he should. Here's why.

The Babe Ruth of the NHL

On Tuesday, Gretzky, 60, vacated an executive role with the Edmonton Oilers and will now attempt to reinvent himself the same way Barkley did in 2000 when he joined Turner's "Inside the NBA" show. In an interview with the Associated Press, Gretzky said the "stars were aligned" while discussing the move to Turner Sports since he'll be closer to family, which is a bonus. "And I get to do what I love to do, which is talk about hockey," he added. There's no doubt Gretzky was a phenom on the ice. He's the all-time leader in total points, goals scored, and assists. He won the Hart Memorial Trophy nine times, making 18 NHL All-Star appearances, and won four Stanley Cup trophies. Respected sports media adviser Lee Berke said Gretzky's Turner Sports addition is like the Babe Ruth of hockey showing up. "There is nobody better offensively, and he's got a terrific name that appeals to people – and casual fans know Wayne Gretzky," said Berke, the CEO of LHB Sports, Entertainment and Media. "The question is: As good as a reputation is, how will that person do as an analyst?" "He's going to have to prove himself all over again," Berke added. "And they're (Turner Sports) going to have to give him time. But in terms of attracting attention, building momentum, it's a good move."

Jamie Redmond interviews Wayne Gretzky before Game Four of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on June 03, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. David Flotte | NHL Images | National Hockey League | Getty Images

Again, if he emulates Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned CBS Sports star, it's a success. But remember, ESPN tried to transform another Cowboys great, Jason Witten, for a similar role, and that didn't work out as well. It's here Barkley can help with Gretzky's transition. After all, he's credited with helping land Gretzky to Turner's NHL crew. Barkley is authentic and has a great TV personality. Viewers tune in, whether they agree with his perspective or not. And Barkley is a sports fan. Outside of the NBA, he does studio work for Turner and CBS' NCAA men's basketball coverage and chimes in on golf events. He's also a hockey fan, so he's familiar with the sport. "He's iconoclastic, opinioned – his opinions are thought out, funny and clever," said Berke, mentioning Barkley's short appearance on NBC Sports' NHL coverage while attending a Stanley Cup game in 2019. "He was only on about five or six minutes, and he was terrific," Berke added. "I think he would be a tremendous addition and has a great perspective to offer up."

NHL on Turner needs to be different