Cathie Wood sees deflation returning, boosting innovation stocks and bitcoin

Cathie Wood is going against the grain yet again — this time on inflation.

The founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management said Thursday that she is not worried about the threat of inflation that is haunting so many on Wall Street. Instead, the fund manager expects deflation amid a breakdown in commodity prices, gridlock on tax policy in Washington and innovation trends taking off.

"We're not worried about inflation," Wood said on Thursday at CoinDesk's Consensus 2021 conference. "We are thinking that the much higher probability is deflation."