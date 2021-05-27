'Cruella' is a punk-fueled and fashionable revenge tale that has critics split

The critics are as split on "Cruella" as the main character's iconic black-and-white hair.

For some, the campy, fashion-fueled manic fever dream of a film is a delight. For others, it's a tangled, loud mess that doesn't quite justify the cost of a movie ticket or the $30 Disney+ Premiere Access fee.

"Cruella" follows the life of Estella, a curious, rambunctious and creative young girl who doesn't quite fit into the world. Her mother warns her not to let the "Cruella" side of her personality get the better of her, but it lurks and arrives in full-force a decade later.

After a tragedy leaves Estella orphaned and alone on the streets of London, the young girl teams up with two other street urchins, Jasper and Horace, to survive in the world by pickpocketing and small-time thieving.

A decade later, the trio is still working together, but Estella's dream of becoming a fashion designer hasn't waned. She is played by a fiercely committed Emma Stone, who embodies the "One Hundred and One Dalmatians" villain, mimicking her iconic chuckle and crazed driving with glee.

Through a twist of fate, Estella lands a job working for a legendary designer known as the Baroness, who is played with horrible delight by Emma Thompson. The two characters clash, leading Estella to embrace her Cruella side and transition into a ruthless competitor to the Baroness.

As of Thursday afternoon, "Cruella" holds a 72% Fresh rating on review site Rotten Tomatoes from 156 reviews.

Here's what critics thought of "Cruella" ahead of its debut in theaters and on Disney+ Premiere Access on Friday: