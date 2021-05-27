From luxury to autos, UBS names 14 global stocks expected to pop on a spending boom

A pedestrian carries a Louis Vuitton shopping bag, from a store operated by LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, on New Bond Street in London, U.K., on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

People are set to spend billions saved during the coronavirus pandemic on vacations, autos and luxury goods, according to investment bank UBS, which has picked a raft of stocks that it believes will benefit from the trend.

Europeans and those in the U.K. have more than 700 billion euros ($857 billion) in "excess" savings, according to the bank's analysts in a note published Friday. And the amount Europeans will spend is expected to rise faster than in the U.S., they added.

UBS said the recovery in Europe and the U.K. is a "key investment theme" for this year, and its analysts see 50% growth in earnings-per-share for the regions' companies this year.

Some of the bank's stocks picks have a potential upside of 40% or more to its analysts' price target. Here 14 of its stocks to buy: