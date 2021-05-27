CNBC Pro

From luxury to autos, UBS names 14 global stocks expected to pop on a spending boom

Lucy Handley@lucyhandley
A pedestrian carries a Louis Vuitton shopping bag, from a store operated by LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, on New Bond Street in London, U.K., on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
Hollie Adams | Bloomberg | Getty Images

People are set to spend billions saved during the coronavirus pandemic on vacations, autos and luxury goods, according to investment bank UBS, which has picked a raft of stocks that it believes will benefit from the trend.

Europeans and those in the U.K. have more than 700 billion euros ($857 billion) in "excess" savings, according to the bank's analysts in a note published Friday. And the amount Europeans will spend is expected to rise faster than in the U.S., they added.

UBS said the recovery in Europe and the U.K. is a "key investment theme" for this year, and its analysts see 50% growth in earnings-per-share for the regions' companies this year.

Some of the bank's stocks picks have a potential upside of 40% or more to its analysts' price target. Here 14 of its stocks to buy:

