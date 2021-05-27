CNBC Pro

RBC upgrades Ford on its new electric vehicle strategy, sees the shares rallying 20% from here

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Share
Ford Motor Company unveils their new electric F-150 Lightning outside of their headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan on May 19, 2021.
Jeff Kowalsky | AFP | Getty Images

Ford's updated business strategy should bring investors off the sidelines as the company's electric vehicle future becomes more clear, according to RBC Capital Markets.

The Detroit automaker unveiled a new turnaround plan at an investor day on Wednesday, which calls for more than $30 billion in investments in electric vehicles through 2025 and targets 40% of its sales as electric by 2030. The company also recently started accepting reservations for the all-electric F-150 Lightning.

RBC analyst Joseph Spak upgraded the stock to outperform from sector perform, saying in a note to clients on Thursday that the new plan addressed some lingering concerns about the company's pivot to electric vehicles.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProHere are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Western Digital, AMC, Amazon, Peloton & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProCitizens Financial is one of the best bets in bank stocks, Morgan Stanley says
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProIndustrial stock Johnson Controls is up 40% this year — here’s why it’s going higher, Barclays says
Jesse Pound
Read More