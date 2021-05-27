RBC upgrades Ford on its new electric vehicle strategy, sees the shares rallying 20% from here

Ford Motor Company unveils their new electric F-150 Lightning outside of their headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan on May 19, 2021.

Ford's updated business strategy should bring investors off the sidelines as the company's electric vehicle future becomes more clear, according to RBC Capital Markets.

The Detroit automaker unveiled a new turnaround plan at an investor day on Wednesday, which calls for more than $30 billion in investments in electric vehicles through 2025 and targets 40% of its sales as electric by 2030. The company also recently started accepting reservations for the all-electric F-150 Lightning.

RBC analyst Joseph Spak upgraded the stock to outperform from sector perform, saying in a note to clients on Thursday that the new plan addressed some lingering concerns about the company's pivot to electric vehicles.