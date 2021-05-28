Alibaba rival JD raises more than $10 billion through stock offerings in a single year

Workers load packages into delivery carts at a JD.com distribution center in Beijing on July 16, 2020.

BEIJING — In less than a year, Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com has raised more than $10 billion through public offerings in Hong Kong and New York.

The listings involved JD's subsidiaries and its own secondary stock offering in Hong Kong. Bank of America was the only investment bank to participate in every single listing, according to public filings.

Here are the four JD affiliates that have gone public since June 2020:

1. JD Logistics, the company's delivery unit, went public in Hong Kong on Friday, and raised about $3.2 billion. The logistics company's vast network of warehouses and more than 200,000 delivery workers have given parent JD.com an edge in e-commerce against Alibaba.

Shares closed 3.3% higher on the first day of trading, after surging more than 18% at one point.