Here's how much money you'll have for retirement if you wait until 30 to max out your 401(k)

Most people are allowed to contribute up to $19,500 to their 401(k) plan in 2021, but the limit often changes from year to year to keep up with inflation.

CNBC crunched the numbers, and we can tell you how much you will have for retirement if you wait until you are in your 30s to max out your 401(k) contribution.

Here's a case study.

The numbers do not account for future changes to contribution limits, employer matches, taxes or any curveballs life may throw at you. So plan accordingly.

Check out this video for a full breakdown.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.