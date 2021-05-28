Goldman Sachs, Roubini and Novogratz share their thoughts on bitcoin, ether, and doge

A trader works at the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

The world appears to be firmly divided into two camps: those who are bullish on cryptocurrencies and those who aren't.

The volatility associated with most cryptocurrencies, especially bitcoin, is one of the main things that divides opinion among investors. The price of bitcoin briefly climbed back above $40,000 on Thursday, a week after its price tumbled 30% to around $30,000 last week.

In a 41-page note last week, Goldman analysts shared their views on whether the likes of bitcoin and ethereum should be considered an asset class or not. Goldman also asked several experts outside the investment bank for their opinions.

Here's what they had to say: