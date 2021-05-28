Dr. Scott Gottlieb: Covid risk should be low in the U.S. this summer but will rise in the fall

The coronavirus threat in the U.S. is likely to be rather low this summer, but it's not guaranteed to stay that way later this year, Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNBC on Friday.

"I don't think we should declare mission accomplished. I think that we should declare a near-term victory," the former Food and Drug Administration commissioner said on "Squawk Box."

Coronavirus cases in the country have tumbled as more Americans get vaccinated against Covid. The seven-day average of daily new infections is around 23,000, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. That's down more than 50% since the beginning of May alone.

"I think we've done enough to give ourselves an opportunity to enjoy the summer and be at low risk this summer," said Gottlieb, who led the FDA from 2017 to 2019 and now serves on the board of vaccine maker Pfizer. However, he added, "I do think that this is going to be a risk as we get into the fall and probably more likely the winter."