Senate Republicans block bill to create commission to probe pro-Trump Capitol insurrection

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to reporters after the Senate Republican lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 18, 2021.

Senate Republicans on Friday blocked a bill that would create an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, as Democrats and the GOP diverge over how best to probe the attack on the legislature and prevent another assault on the democratic process.

In a 54-35 vote, the measure failed to hit the threshold needed to overcome a filibuster as nearly all GOP senators opposed it. Six Republicans voted to advance the proposal: Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Rob Portman of Ohio, Mitt Romney of Utah and Ben Sasse of Nebraska.

The vote likely snuffs out the creation of a panel Democrats and some Republicans have called vital to understanding what led to the violent attempt to disrupt the transfer of power to President Joe Biden. GOP leaders have contended the commission could duplicate existing efforts by the Justice Department and congressional committees to investigate the pro-Trump mob attack, which led to five deaths, including that of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick.

Sicknick's mother met with a handful of Republican senators on Thursday and pushed them to support the commission.

Republicans have tried to divert attention from the insurrection — which former President Donald Trump's 2020 election conspiracy theories helped to fuel — as they look to regain control of Congress in next year's midterms. Top GOP lawmakers, particularly in the House, have aimed to tamp down criticism of Trump, who remains the most popular figure in the Republican Party.

"Out of fear or fealty to Donald Trump, the Republican minority just prevented the American people from getting the full truth about Jan. 6," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said after the vote.