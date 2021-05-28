Job searches jumped 5% in states cutting unemployment benefits, analysis finds

The threat of losing unemployment benefits in two dozen states had a modest but short-lived effect on job search activity, according to an analysis published Thursday by job site Indeed.

At least 24 states have announced their early withdrawal from pandemic-era unemployment programs since early May.

Officials in the states, all led by Republican governors, claim enhanced benefits are keeping people from looking for work. Some are paying one-time bonuses up to $2,000 to people who find and keep a job.

Job searches jumped by 5% the day each state announced its intent to pull out of the federal programs, according to Indeed data. (The increase is an average relative to the national trend.)

However, that slight uptick quickly tapered off — it vanished eight days after each state's respective announcement.

"To me, the [initial] effect looks modest" said Jed Kolko, chief economist at the Indeed Hiring Lab and author of the report. "And, notably, it's temporary."

The quick drop-off was likely due to declining interest after the initial announcement, and less about people finding a job and therefore stopping their search for work, Kolko said.

"We don't know yet what the effect, if any, might be on hiring volumes or wages," he added. "This is really a first indicator at what effect the early curtailing of the federal benefits might look like."

The report doesn't include data on Florida and Nebraska, the most recent states to announce their withdrawal.