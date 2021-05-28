New bill would 'open up Big Tech's hood,' make companies explain how they decide which content to show

A new federal bill seeks to demystify how social media platforms determine which posts users see, without touching a law that has become a lightning rod in Congress.

The Algorithmic Justice and Online Platform Transparency Act of 2021, announced by Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Calif., on Thursday, seeks to expose and address social injustices that are exacerbated by algorithmic amplification online.

In this particular usage of the word, "algorithms" are parts of software programs that sites like Facebook, Twitter and Google use to determine which content and advertisements to show users.

The bill would prohibit platforms from using algorithms that discriminate based on protected characteristics like race and gender, empower the Federal Trade Commission to review platforms' algorithmic processes, and create a new inter-agency task force to investigate discrimination in algorithms.

Platforms would also have to explain to users how they use algorithms and what information they use to run them.

"It is time to open up Big Tech's hood, enact strict prohibitions on harmful algorithms, and prioritize justice for communities who have long been discriminated against as we work toward platform accountability," Markey said in a statement.

Researchers and government agencies have accused the platforms of employing discriminatory algorithms in the past. For example, in 2019, the Department of Housing and Urban Development accused Facebook of breaking housing discrimination laws with its ad targeting. Shortly after that, researchers from Northeastern University, the University of Southern California, and nonprofit group Upturn found Facebook's ad delivery algorithm could discriminate based on race and gender, even if that's not what advertisers intended.

Facebook said at the time it stands "against discrimination in any form" and pointed to changes it made to its ad targeting tools to address some of the concerns.