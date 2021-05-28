What advocates say Biden gets wrong about student loan forgiveness

President Joe Biden has a problem with broad student loan forgiveness.

In a recent interview with New York Times columnist David Brooks, Biden said: "The idea that you go to Penn and you're paying a total of 70,000 bucks a year and the public should pay for that? I don't agree."

The president's comments echoed ones he made at a CNN town hall back in February, where he said that it didn't make sense to cancel the loans "for people who have gone to Harvard and Yale and Penn."

The fact that Biden continues to bring up Ivy League schools when asked about forgiveness is causing frustration among borrowers and advocates, who say it's a myth that people with student debt — particularly those struggling with it — have the benefit of a prestigious education behind them.

"The vast majority of students who graduate from the elite schools the president mentioned in the CNN town hall graduate with zero student loan debt," said Eileen Connor, director of litigation at Harvard Law School's Project on Predatory Student Lending.

Indeed, just 0.3% of federal student loan borrowers attended Ivy League colleges, according to estimations provided to CNBC by higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz.

"The Ivy League colleges are only eight colleges out of more than 6,000," Kantrowitz said. "Ivy League colleges also have 'no loans' financial aid policies that significantly reduce the percentage of students who borrow."