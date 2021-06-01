E-Waste, shell company linked to $100 million New Jersey deli, announces reverse merger

E-Waste, a shell company linked to a nearly $100 million company that owns just one New Jersey deli, announced Tuesday it will enter into a reverse merger with a privately held electric vehicle corporation called EZRAider Global Inc.

E-Waste, which itself has a sky-high market capitalization of $110 million despite having no business operations, had been marketed along with deli company Hometown International for such a reverse merger or similar transaction.

E-Waste's mailing address is in a North Carolina office building and is the same address as a company connected to Peter Coker Sr., whose son, Peter Coker Jr., is chairman and CEO of Hometown International. The deli owner until recently held a $150,000 promissory note from E-Waste.

EZRAider described itself in an April news release as a proprietary electric vehicle platform that comes in 2-, 4- and 6-wheel-drive options "when combined with the Ecart trailer."

"It was originally developed in Israel for military troop mobility in the field and has since become available to governments and consumer markets in numerous countries, including the US," EZRaider said in its release at the time.

"When paired with accessories, EZRaider vehicles are competitive for a wide variety of uses including urban commuting & errands, agriculture, off-road work and adventure, search and rescue, fire, security, military, enhanced mobility for disabled persons, golf, tourism, hunting, fishing, camping, facilities maintenance, micro-deliveries and more."

In March, EZRaider Global Inc. said it had obtained a $50 million investment commitment from Luxembourg-based Global Emerging Markets Group to take the company public.

A Securities and Exchange Commission filing by E-Waste on Tuesday noted GEM's involvement in the reverse merger.

CNBC in April detailed the fact that E-Waste before fall 2020 was registered at the Manhattan office of GEM Group. That article also noted that as of early 2020 four of the five biggest shareholders of E-Waste were, in order of size of shares held: the Valletta, Malta-based GEM Global Yield Fund LLC SCS, and three individuals whose address was that of something called GEM Advisors, located on Madison Avenue in New York.

At the time, E-Waste's president, treasurer and secretary was a man named Peter de Svastich, who is a managing director at the GEM Group.

GEM, which had been E-Waste's controlling shareholder, sold 6 million restricted shares of the company's stock last year for $30,000 to Global Equity Limited — a Macau, China-based entity.

Global Equity Limited is also the biggest single shareholder of record in Hometown International, the deli company.

E-Waste's filing Tuesday with the SEC detailed the series of transactions that will underlay its reverse merger with EZRaider.