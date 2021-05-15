$100 million New Jersey deli fires wrestling coach CEO Paul Morina, related firm E-Waste gets new president

In this article HWIN

SEC filings show that Benzions in March signed another consulting agreement with a second shell company, Med Spa Vacations, connected to Peter Coker Sr., which likewise pays Mermel's firm $4,000 per month. CNBC has reached out for comment from Morina, Lindenmuth, Rollo, Mermel, Hometown International's lawyer and a spokesman for the Hong Kong investors. The current president of Med Spa Vacations is former E-Waste president Rollo, who took that job in February, according to filings. The changes in executive leadership at both Hometown International and E-Waste were disclosed in 8-K filings with the SEC. The deli owner's filing gave no reason why shareholders who control 6 million shares of common stock — which represents about 77% of the company's voting power — voted out Morina and the 46-year-old Lindenmuth. At least 5.5 million of Hometown International's common shares are controlled by the Hong Kong and Macao investors. Both Morina and Lindenmuth remain principals in the deli itself, according to the SEC filing. Morina also is involved in an entity that leases the deli space to Hometown International. E-Waste's filing said that Rollo resigned as president on May 7, a day after CNBC reported on the opaque nature of the Macao group of investors.

The moves appear — like other recent ones by each of the money-losing companies — to be an attempt to eliminate controversial issues that could harm their joint goal of merging with other firms in a transaction that would exploit their status as publicly traded companies on U.S. markets. Hometown International first drew widespread attention last month when hedge fund manager David Einhorn, in a letter to clients, pointed out the company's market capitalization, which had topped $100 million despite owning only a single small Italian deli. That eatery had sales of less than $37,000 in sales for the past two years combined and was closed for nearly half of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Einhorn noted the incongruity of Morina being Hometown International's CEO while working his day jobs as high school principal and wrestling coach.

Morina's team at Paulsboro high school is a perennial contender for state titles, and he is among the most successful coaches in New Jersey wrestling history. But he has no apparent history of operating either a publicly traded company or food service business before the Hometown Deli opened in his own hometown. However, Morina, whose brother is a New Jersey county sheriff, wrestled in the 1970s at Paulsboro High School with a man named James Patten, who works at Coker Sr.'s firm Tryon Capital. Patten was barred by FINRA, the broker-dealer regulator, from acting as a stockbroker or associating with broker-dealers, according to the regulator's database. Before that sanction, Patten was the subject of repeated disciplinary actions by FINRA, which included not complying with an arbitration award of more than $753,000 for violating securities laws, unauthorized trading and churning a client's account.

A firm controlled by Coker Sr., Tryon Capital, had until recently been collecting $15,000 a month from Hometown International under a consulting agreement. E-Waste was paying Tryon Capital $2,500 per month for its own consulting agreement. Those agreements were terminated last month after CNBC articles described those deals and Coker's tangled legal history. SEC filings show that Med Spa Vacations is paying Tryon Capital $2,500 per month for its own consulting agreement. Coker Sr.'s partner in Tryon Capital, Peter Reichard, in 2011 was convicted in a North Carolina court of his role in a scheme that facilitated the illegal contributions of thousands of dollars to the successful 2008 campaign for governor by Bev Perdue, a Democrat. The scheme involved the use of bogus consulting contracts with Tryon Capital. Coker Sr. was not charged in that case.

Reichard is also a managing member, with Coker Sr., of an entity called Europa Capital Investments, which owns 90,400 common shares of Hometown International, and has warrants for another 1.9 million shares. Reichard is the son of Ram Dass, the late spiritual and LSD guru who gained renown in the 1960s and 1970s. CNBC earlier this week detailed how Coker Sr. and Reichard in 2010 created eight shell companies that were later sold off to other owners. Most of those shell companies, after they were sold, ended up having their registrations revoked by the SEC for failing to keep current in their disclosure filings, records show. One of the companies ended up being owned by a real estate tax lawyer in New York named Allan Schwartz, who did work for former President Donald Trump decades ago in connection with Trump's real estate holdings. Schwartz told CNBC he knew nothing about Reichard and Coker Sr., or the deli owner.

