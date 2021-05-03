Shell company E-Waste rejects $106 million market cap days after mysterious NJ deli firm does the same

The shell company E-Waste on Monday disavowed its own sky-high stock market valuation of $106 million, three days after an identical move by the mysterious corporation that owns just a single New Jersey deli.

The deli company, Hometown International, has multiple connections to E-Waste, which has no actual business operations. Both companies have a market capitalization of about $100 million.

The back-to-back disavowals of their respective market caps in Securities and Exchange Commission filings came after more than two weeks of articles by CNBC detailing legal and regulatory issues surrounding people and entities connected to Hometown International and E-Waste.

They also come as both companies continue to try to position themselves as partners to privately held companies that might use them to become publicly traded in the United States through a reverse merger or other method.

"The management of E-Waste Corp. ... disavows the price of its publicly quoted stock on the OTC Markets under the trading symbol 'EWST,'" the company said in an 8-K filing late Monday afternoon with the SEC.

"Management is aware of no basis to support the Company's stock price, based upon its revenue or assets," the filing said.

That filing was signed by E-Waste President John Rollo.

A Grammy Award-winning recording engineeer, Rollo last year was working as a patient transporter in a New Jersey hospital, according to another recent E-Waste financial.

E-Waste's stock price closed at $8.50 per share on Monday, with no trades recorded on the Pink market, according to OTC Markets Group. With 12.5 million shares outstanding, E-Waste has a market capitalization of $106.25 million.

Hometown International stock, which also trades on the Pink market, closed at $13.40 per share, with just 2,866 out of the nearly 7.8 million common shares outstanding changing hands in trading.

That stock price gives the company a market cap of $97.85 million, which is many times greater than the just $35,000 or so in combined sales of its Hometown Deli in Paulsboro, New Jersey, in the past two years combined.

