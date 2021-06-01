Gold could test new highs this year. One analyst shares his investing ideas

Gold could test new highs again this year, according to David Lennox of Fat Prophets, who said he sees "a fairly big tick" ahead for prices of the precious metal.

Gold prices have been mixed in so far this year. Since the start of 2021, spot gold has gained about 0.66% — clawing back some gains after a March stumble that saw prices drop below $1,700 per ounce. It is currently trading at around $1,911 an ounce.

Inflation in the U.S. is still very much in the spotlight as the central bank has been keeping the financial system flushed with cash. The Federal Reserve has since last year kept interest rates low and bought up Treasurys, in a bid to stimulate the Covid-hit economy and keep financial markets afloat.

Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Monday, the resources analyst pointed to recent U.S. inflation data that showed prices were rising as the core personal consumption expenditure index for April came in faster-than-expected on Friday. The measure is considered by central bank officials as the best gauge of inflation.