Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: McDonald's, Vail, Nio, AMC & more

Key Points
- Bank of America upgrades Williams-Sonoma to neutral from underperform.
- Cowen upgrades Boeing to outperform from market perform.
- Goldman Sachs downgrades F5 Networks to sell from neutral.
- Loop reiterates sell rating on AMC.
- Evercore ISI upgrades Stryker to outperform from in line.
- Barclays raises price target on McDonald's to $283 from $270.
- Deutsche Bank adds a catalyst call buy idea on Vail Resorts.
- Citi upgrades Nio to buy from neutral.
- Morgan Stanley initiates coverage of Honest Company as overweight.
A worker leaves the Boeing 737 factory on December 16, 2019 in Renton, Washington.
Stephen Brashear | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street ahead of Tuesday's opening: