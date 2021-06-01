CNBC Pro

Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: McDonald's, Vail, Nio, AMC & more

Michael Bloom
Share
Key Points
  • Bank of America upgrades Williams-Sonoma to neutral from underperform.
  • Cowen upgrades Boeing to outperform from market perform.
  • Goldman Sachs downgrades F5 Networks to sell from neutral.
  • Loop reiterates sell rating on AMC.
  • Evercore ISI upgrades Stryker to outperform from in line.
  • Barclays raises price target on McDonald's to $283 from $270.
  • Deutsche Bank adds a catalyst call buy idea on Vail Resorts.
  • Citi upgrades Nio to buy from neutral.
  • Morgan Stanley initiates coverage of Honest Company as overweight.
A worker leaves the Boeing 737 factory on December 16, 2019 in Renton, Washington.
Stephen Brashear | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street ahead of Tuesday's opening:

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProCowen upgrades Boeing on the 'fast improving' air traffic amid the economic reopening
Jesse Pound19 min ago
CNBC ProGoldman downgrades F5 Networks to sell, says stock could be a reopening loser
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProCiti upgrades Nio, says growing EV demand in China can lift stock more than 50%
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
Read More