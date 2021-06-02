Advisors look for ways to lessen Biden's proposed retroactive capital gains tax hike

US President Joe Biden speaks about the progress in the fight against Covid-19, at the Sportrock Climbing Centers in Alexandria, Virginia on May 28, 2021.

President Joe Biden released his proposed 2022 fiscal year budget on Friday, which calls for an increase of the top capital gains tax rate to 39.6%. Top earners may pay up to 43.4% on long-term capital gains, including the 3.8% Obamacare surcharge.

The proposed capital gains rate hike may be retroactive to the "date of announcement," the Treasury outlined. However, it doesn't specify whether the effective date was Friday's budget reveal or when Biden unveiled the American Families Plan in April.

"We're concerned, and our clients are concerned," said certified financial planner Ian Weinberg, CEO of Family Wealth and Pension Management in Woodbury, New York. "We're having active conversations about it."

Financial advisors have navigated retroactive tax changes in the past, but there has often been more wiggle room for tax planning, he said.

While the proposed increase may make selling investments more costly for the wealthy, there are still ways to reduce future tax bills, said Weinberg.

For example, some clients with significant gains may wait to sell investments, and philanthropic investors may gift appreciated property to reduce the tax bite.