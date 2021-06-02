Amazon Prime Day starts June 21. Here's how to find the best deals

It's typically one of the most anticipated sales of the year. In 2021, pent-up consumer demand and a surge in new online shoppers could make Amazon Prime Day even bigger.

This year's Amazon Prime Day will include discounts on more than 2 million items for Prime members — about twice as many as last year — including over 1 million deals from small and medium-sized businesses, according to the retail giant.

The annual two-day shopping event, which was delayed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is now set to kick off at 3 a.m. ET on June 21.

Here's how to get set for the upcoming sale.

There will be limited-time offers on a wide range of products, especially items related to entertaining and traveling as Covid-related restrictions are lifted, such as 25% off air fryers, smokers, backyard games, TVs, JBL headphones, Legos and Amazon devices like the Kindle, Ring video doorbell and Fire TV streamers starting at $100.

"I always expect there to be some great deal on one item that everyone buys," said Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst at DealNews.com, of the two-day shopping event.

In the past, some of the most popular items have included the Instant Pot, Echo Dot and, of course, the Amazon coat.

Last year, amid the coronavirus outbreak, many of the deals were geared toward staying in. "This year, we've swung back in the other direction," Ramhold said.