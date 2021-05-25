Half of U.S. adults will be fully vaccinated against Covid by end of Tuesday, White House says

Maryland National Guard Brigadier General Janeen Birckhead visits with a woman as she receives her Moderna coronavirus vaccine from Specialist James Truong (L) at CASA de Maryland's Wheaton Welcome Center on May 21, 2021 in Wheaton, Maryland.

Half of the adults in the United States will be fully vaccinated against Covid by the end of the day, a White House official said Tuesday.

The latest milestone in the sweeping effort for the U.S. to inoculate its way out of the pandemic comes as infections and deaths from Covid fall to lows the nation has not seen for nearly a year.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden set the goal of getting 70% of adults to receive at least their first dose of a Covid vaccine by the Fourth of July. The president said his hope was for the U.S. to "celebrate our independence as a nation, and our independence of this virus," by Independence Day.