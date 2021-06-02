Babe Ruth's 1914 Baltimore card, valued at $6 million, sells for record price — now you can own part of it

A 1914 Babe Ruth baseball card, worth about $6 million and the first to feature the Major League Baseball icon as a player, was recently sold at a record-breaking price for a sports collectible. Now, the public will have a chance to own part of it through Collectable.

Launched last September, Collectable emulates a stock market for sports memorabilia, allowing users to buy and sell shares of sports-related items.

The company said a private buyer recently purchased the card. While it didn't disclose the price due to a nondisclosure agreement with the card's seller, it said the acquirer paid more than the previous record $5.2 million paid for a 1952 Mickey Mantle baseball card in January. A LeBron James rookie card sold in April for $5.2 million.

Collectable CEO Ezra Levine told CNBC it's a "reasonable assumption" the buyer paid around value price — nearly $6 million — for the card, which will held at the Babe Ruth Museum in Baltimore.

Levine said the card, which shows a 19-year-old Ruth as a minor league pitcher for his hometown Baltimore Orioles, is the "single-most important and miraculous baseball card in the world."

Before The Bambino made his MLB debut for the Boston Red Sox in July 1914, he pitched in the International League, compiling a 22-9 record in 35 games. Only 10 copies of the 1914 card exist, and the last one sold in 2013 for a then-record $450,300.

"It never comes up, and when it does, people grab it and pay whatever price it takes," Levine told CNBC. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime find."