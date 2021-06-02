Why it may be hard to close the racial wealth gap without forgiving student debt

President Joe Biden laid out a plan this week to narrow the racial wealth gap in the U.S. Many were disappointed not to see any mention of student loan forgiveness in that agenda.

The president's initiatives, announced 100 years after the Tulsa Race Massacre, will include tackling racial discrimination in the housing market and directing an additional $100 billion toward small, disadvantaged businesses over the next five years.

While activists applauded those moves, they said that without forgiving student loans, their benefits may never be fully realized. Research shows education debt can make it harder to start and run a business, as well as get approved for a mortgage.

"Housing and businesses are important drivers to build wealth for Black people," said Andre M. Perry, a senior fellow with the Brookings Metropolitan Policy Program.

"However, if President Biden does not address the student loan crisis, Black households will be disproportionately unable to become homeowners or start businesses because of high debt-income ratios," he added.