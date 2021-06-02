Hedge fund assets soar to record high amid boom in trading profits

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

The pandemic era has been great for hedge funds, which have seen their assets boom to a record amid high hopes for the economy and huge government spending.

Total assets for the industry swelled to $4.07 trillion as of the end of March, according to the most recent data from BarclayHedge. Assets under management first topped the $4 trillion mark in February.

That growth has come thanks both to solid performance and heightened interest from investors who continue to plow cash into the space. Over the past 12 months, hedge funds have made more than half a trillion dollars – $552.1 billion – in trading profits alone.

In that time, assets under management have swelled more than 42%.

"Easing of lockdown restrictions, optimistic economic forecasts, rising equity and commodity prices and President Biden's $1.9 trillion pandemic recovery plan buoyed investors' optimism," said Sol Waksman, president of BarclayHedge.

Hedge funds continue to trail the S&P 500 in returns, but still have made handsome profits amid a solid backdrop for risk assets. The Barclay Hedge Fund Index gained 7.06% year to date through April, against the 11.84% return from the S&P 500 Total Return Index, which includes dividends.

While the market action has been focused on stocks, it actually has been bond funds that have attracted the most hedge fund interest. The group saw $6.9 billion in new investor money for March despite the looming threat of higher yields, which bring down bond prices and generally mean losses for funds.