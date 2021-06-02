Ransomware attack hits ferry service to Cape Cod, Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard

A Steamship Authority ferry from Woods Hole to Martha's Vineyard is pictured in Woods Hole, MA.

WASHINGTON — The Steamship Authority of Massachusetts ferry service fell victim to a ransomware attack Wednesday, the latest cyber assault affecting logistics and services in the United States.

The Steamship Authority is the largest ferry service offering daily fares from Cape Cod to neighboring islands Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard off the coast of Massachusetts, according to the company's website.

"The Woods Hole, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority has been the target of a ransomware attack that is affecting operations as of Wednesday morning," the company wrote in a statement, adding that customers may experience delays.

A "team of IT professionals" is investigating the impact of the cyberattack, according to the company.

The attack comes as summer tourists begin to flock to the iconic Massachusetts vacation spots.

The Steamship Authority said in a statement to CNBC that it is working with federal, state and local authorities to determine the extent and origin of the ransomware attack.

"There is no impact to the safety of vessel operations, as the issue does not affect radar or GPS functionality," said Sean Driscoll, communications director for the authority.

A spokesperson from the U.S. Coast Guard 1st District said that the ransomware attack posed "no threat to passenger safety."

The spokesperson added the U.S. Coast Guard 1st District is working in conjunction with the Massachusetts Cybersecurity Unit and that the FBI is currently leading the investigation.