U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen and China's vice premier talk about cooperation and economic recovery

The flags of China, U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party are displayed in a flag stall at the Yiwu Wholesale Market in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, China, May 10, 2019.

BEIJING — China's Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke Wednesday for the first time since President Joe Biden took office.

Both the U.S. and China said the two leaders talked about the economy and cooperation, and "frankly" discussed issues of concern.

Yellen discussed the Biden administration's plans to "support a continued strong economic recovery and the importance of cooperating on areas that are in U.S. interests," the Treasury said in a statement.

Liu and Yellen agreed the two countries' economic relationship is "very important," Chinese state media said, according to a CNBC translation. The report said the leaders held a wide-ranging discussion on the macroeconomic situation and multilateral cooperation.

Neither side shared further details on the conversation. The world's two largest economies have remained close trading partners despite geopolitical tensions.