Beware these funds you may own with an AMC bubble brewing inside

The swings in stocks like AMC may be a source of constant entertainment for traders on Reddit or at hedge funds, but it could be creating risks in the portfolios of more passive investors.

AMC's dramatic run — it closed at $62.55 per share on Wednesday, up from $9 per share in early May, and saw a wide intraday swing on Thursday — has ballooned the stock's position in several passive funds. The stock is now one of the biggest holdings of some major exchange-traded index funds, including some billed as value plays.