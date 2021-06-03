Lululemon first-quarter sales rise 88%, topping estimates, as store traffic rebounds

Lululemon Athletica said Thursday fiscal first-quarter revenue soared 88%, topping analysts' estimates, as shopper traffic steadily rebounded to its stores.

The athletic apparel maker also issued a strong forecast for its fiscal second quarter and raised full year estimates, saying momentum for its brand is growing across all geographies.

Its stock rose 1% on the news in extended trading.

Here's how Lululemon did for the period ended May 2, compared with what analysts were anticipating, based on a Refinitiv survey:

Earnings per share: $1.16 adjusted vs. 91 cents expected

Revenue: $1.23 billion vs. $1.13 billion expected

Net income grew to $145 million, or $1.11 per share, from $28.6 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time charges, Lululemon earned $1.16 a share, better than the 91 cents per shares that analysts estimated.

Revenue rose to $1.23 billion from $652 million a year earlier. That came in ahead of expectations for $1.13 billion.

For its fiscal second quarter, Lululemon expects adjusted earnings per share to be in a range of $1.10 to $1.15, on sales of $1.3 billion to $1.33 billion. Analysts had been looking for earnings of $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion, according to a Refinitiv survey.

For the year, it's calling for adjusted earnings of $6.73 to $6.86 per share, on sales of $5.83 billion to $5.91 billion. Analysts expected it to earn $6.48 per share on sales of $5.68 billion.

