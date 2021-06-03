Why inflation is both good and bad for your wallet

Thomas Trutschel | Photothek | Getty Images

Inflation is here and higher interest rates may follow — much to the delight of savers who've endured rock-bottom returns on cash and other safe investments since the Great Recession. But inflation is a double-edged sword. Higher prices that consumers pay for goods and services may completely gobble up their extra savings. "It's one of those things where the interest rates give with one hand and inflation takes away with the other," according to Christine Benz, director of personal finance at Morningstar.

Rising prices

Consumer prices jumped 4.2% in April from a year earlier, the biggest bump since 2008. On one hand, that acceleration makes sense — a year ago, the Covid pandemic buckled the U.S. economy and inflation was low. With the Covid threat waning, consumer demand (along with some supply shortages) is pushing up prices in certain sectors.

Historical perspective

There are a few times in history when savers derived a negative net return after accounting for inflation. In 1980, for example, a benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yielded an average 11.43% — among its highest-ever. (That return beats out the roughly 10% average annualized return for stocks, as measured by the S&P 500 index.) However, a 13.5% inflation rate in 1980 more than cancelled out those stellar earnings — yielding a loss of roughly 2%.

And that's before tax. If Uncle Sam took a third of earnings, the investor would have lost nearly 6% of spending power, according to Allan Roth, a CFP and accountant at Wealth Logic in Colorado Springs, Colorado. "The purpose of the portfolio is to give you choices in life," Roth said. "And inflation and taxes eat away at those choices." In fact, a low-inflation, low-interest-rate environment (like the pre-pandemic dynamic) is optimal for consumers from a tax perspective, Roth said. That's because the U.S. tax system is based on nominal (instead of net) investment returns, he said.

Some caveats

Of course, there are some caveats. If inflation turns out to be temporary, as some officials predict, the Fed may not raise interest rates anytime soon. "A limited period of pandemic-related price increases is unlikely to durably change inflation dynamics," Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard said in a speech last month.

If you owe money, inflation is a very good thing. If people owe you money, inflation is a bad thing. Allan Roth CFP and accountant at Wealth Logic

And the market's expectations for inflation, rather than Fed policy, have a greater bearing on investments like the 10-year Treasury with a longer time horizon, according to financial advisors. Plus, inflation doesn't necessarily impact all goods and services equally. Some consumers may be hit more than others.

Winners and losers

If inflation is here to stay, though, there will be some winners and losers. "If you owe money, inflation is a very good thing," Roth said of consumers with loans. "If people owe you money, inflation is a bad thing." For example, a bond is essentially an IOU with interest. Someone holding a low-interest bond or CD with a 10-year (or longer) time horizon may be stuck with a paltry return and watch from the sidelines as other investors jump into higher-yielding bonds. On the other hand, a homeowner who locked in a fixed mortgage at a low interest rate is in a good position — their home value would likely inflate but their monthly loan payments would stay the same. "That's kind of a ray of sunshine for those who own homes," Lassus said.