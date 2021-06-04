AMC worth about half of its skyrocketing stock price, says retail investor Trey Collins

One of AMC Entertainment's most ardent retail investors is playing the long-game with the stock, but foresees a return to earth for the shares before the end of the year.

Speaking on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Friday morning, Trey Collins, the host of the Trey's Trades channel on YouTube, said that he believes the fundamental value of the company's shares will be between $20 and $25 at the end of 2021.

"I think most of the retail investors understand this is not the true fundamental value of AMC," Collins said.

Shares of the company hit an all-time high this week, topping out at $72.62 before retreating to around $50. In premarket trading Friday, shares were down more than 7%.

"Just because the stock market tells you exactly what every single security in the market is worth at that given moment, if there is someone out there willing to buy AMC stock trading at $47... that means it's worth $47," he said. "The momentum trading aspect, even if it doesn't necessarily reflect on the current earnings or future projected earnings, doesn't mean there isn't money to be made."

Collins, 23, uses social media to document his investments in the stock market and has become the defacto mediator between AMC and its largest shareholder base, who call themselves apes. Collins has interviewed AMC CEO Adam Aron twice, airing their conversations live to his more than 280,000 subscribers, many of whom are owners of AMC's stock.

He has used his platform to disseminate information about AMC's stock in recent months and to decry short sellers who are betting against the company. Collins publicly states that he is not a financial advisor and warns his social media followers not to "blindly follow my financial decisions."

