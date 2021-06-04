Biden's G-7 tax offer will win crucial political points in Europe with tougher battles ahead

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with Virginia Governor Ralph Northam as they meet to discuss the state's progress against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic at Sportrock Climbing Centers in Alexandria, Virginia, May 28, 2021.

LONDON — With G-7 officials likely to back a U.S. proposal for a minimum corporate tax rate this weekend, analysts have highlighted how it could help form alliances on geopolitical issues in the years ahead.

Many European officials have for a long time called for joint approach to taxation, even in countries like Ireland where some major U.S. tech giants are headquartered. Essentially, the argument has been that in order to fix internal differences among the 27 EU nations, the best outcome would be to find a common method to tax on an international setting.

President Joe Biden has now given hope to such a policy, supporting a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15%. The question at this point is not so much whether there will be a deal in this regard, but when it will be confirmed. The rules are not only expected to have an impact on taxation, but also on other fronts, including on how the U.S. deals with China.

"Take any issue that is a problem from Washington's point of view when it comes to China: Currency, intellectual property, the origins of the pandemic, behavior in the South China Sea, Xinjiang ... All of these are important to various degrees to Washington. And they're important to the Europeans too," Jeremy Ghez, affiliate professor at H.E.C. Business School in Paris, told CNBC on Thursday.

"Where Biden and (former President Donald) Trump may differ is on the issue of alliances. Trump felt (the Europeans) were of little help and that Europe was as bad as China when it came to trade … Biden believes that with a broad coalition, you may be able to push China down a more constructive path. International pressure, that is pressure not coming from Washington only, could prove useful on any of these topics," Ghez said.

In the latest escalation toward China, Biden has signed an executive order that bans American entities from investing in 59 Chinese firms allegedly tied to military.

Speaking to CNBC Friday, the EU's commissioner for economic affairs, Paolo Gentiloni, said that relations with China "will be a very important issue" when the heads of state of the G-7 gather next week.