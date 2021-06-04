CNBC Pro

Morgan Stanley hikes Coca-Cola price target, says market is underestimating post-pandemic recovery

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
A worker restocks a display of Coca-Cola Co. soft drinks at a store in Orem, Utah, U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
George Frey | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Coca-Cola is poised to beat estimates this year and that will create additional upside for the stock, according to Morgan Stanley.

Analyst Dara Mohsenian reiterated his overweight rating on the stock and hiked the price target to $64 per share from $60. Mohsenian said in a note to clients on Thursday evening that other analysts were underestimating Coke's recovery from the pandemic.

