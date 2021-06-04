Long-term unemployment is falling for first time during pandemic

A store advertises a Help Wanted sign in Annapolis, Maryland, on May 12, 2021. JIM WATSON | AFP | Getty Images

Long-term unemployment fell for the second straight month in May, an encouraging shift away from the recent near-record levels fueled by the economic carnage of the Covid pandemic. Economists classify long-term unemployment as a period of joblessness that exceeds six months. It's an especially risky financial period for households, during which it also generally becomes more difficult to find a new job. The number of long-term unemployed fell by 431,000 in May to 3.8 million people — accounting for 40.9% of the total unemployed, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's a reduction from 43% in April and 43.4% in March.

Scarring effects

Often, those out of the workforce a long time have the toughest time getting news jobs, Zhao said. That may be due to factors like skills atrophying or lost connections with networks and employers, he said. It's also a period during which household income may drop significantly. Their future earnings potential generally declines and the odds of losing a job (if they find one) down the road increase, according to labor economists. There remain 2.6 million more long-term unemployed workers versus pre-pandemic levels, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. "That's generally where you see permanent economic scarring," Zhao said of the long-term unemployed. Generally, jobless workers can only collect state unemployment benefits for up to six months. (Some states offer less, however.)