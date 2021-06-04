Revenge of the blue chips: Shares of legacy stocks are beating their disruptors this year

Visitors watch fireworks explode over the Shanghai Disneyland castle at an event to mark the first anniversary of the opening of the park.

Legacy companies are having the last laugh against their disruptor counterparts in 2021. Yet, Wall Street expects the innovation stocks will retake the lead again eventually.

After getting trounced in recent years, incumbent stocks like Ford, Disney and Goldman Sachs are beating their competitors Tesla, Netflix and PayPal, respectively, this year. Big-box retailer Walmart is even neck and neck with e-commerce juggernaut Amazon in 2021.